City's riverfront project targets spring opening
There are 6 comments on the The Paducah Sun Online Edition story from Monday, titled City's riverfront project targets spring opening. In it, The Paducah Sun Online Edition reports that:
Matt Hasselbring of Atlas Docks assembles the new fuel dock for the riverfront development project in Paducah on Thursday morning.
#1 Monday
The parks department or the city workers will not maintain this and it will look like the rest of river front. High overgrown grass and weeds.
United States
#2 Monday
But...Right to Work passed and Prevailing Wage is gone. They'll be able to hire more people for jobs and the quality of work will be better than it was before RTW. It was Unions fault that the riverfront was over grown with weeds. Kentucky will be better now with tens of thousands of new jobs that pay a wage high enough to support a family...
#3 Monday
Riverfront project has nothing to do with right to work. What a stupid statement you made.
United States
#4 Monday
Your ugly ass mom was stupid too but no one is commenting on that......
United States
#6 Monday
Don't talk about my boy or me. Just because I've had more black hose in me than a Napa store is no reason to talk doody
#8 Monday
Grass and weeds along a river...you poor, poor baby.
