City's riverfront project targets spring opening

Matt Hasselbring of Atlas Docks assembles the new fuel dock for the riverfront development project in Paducah on Thursday morning.

ABCD

Paducah, KY

#1 Monday
The parks department or the city workers will not maintain this and it will look like the rest of river front. High overgrown grass and weeds.
popo

United States

#2 Monday
ABCD wrote:
The parks department or the city workers will not maintain this and it will look like the rest of river front. High overgrown grass and weeds.
But...Right to Work passed and Prevailing Wage is gone. They'll be able to hire more people for jobs and the quality of work will be better than it was before RTW. It was Unions fault that the riverfront was over grown with weeds. Kentucky will be better now with tens of thousands of new jobs that pay a wage high enough to support a family...
ABCD

Paducah, KY

#3 Monday
popo wrote:
<quoted text>But...Right to Work passed and Prevailing Wage is gone. They'll be able to hire more people for jobs and the quality of work will be better than it was before RTW. It was Unions fault that the riverfront was over grown with weeds. Kentucky will be better now with tens of thousands of new jobs that pay a wage high enough to support a family...
Riverfront project has nothing to do with right to work. What a stupid statement you made.
popo

United States

#4 Monday
ABCD wrote:
<quoted text>Riverfront project has nothing to do with right to work. What a stupid statement you made.
Your ugly ass mom was stupid too but no one is commenting on that......
ABCD's momma

United States

#6 Monday
Don't talk about my boy or me. Just because I've had more black hose in me than a Napa store is no reason to talk doody
No Free Lunch

Paducah, KY

#8 Monday
ABCD wrote:
The parks department or the city workers will not maintain this and it will look like the rest of river front. High overgrown grass and weeds.
Grass and weeds along a river...you poor, poor baby.
