City sets record highs 10 times in 100 days
Cayden Madole, 3, of Benton, plays at Mike Miller Park in Marshall County on Wednesday, when the temperature reached the mid-60s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|31 jan 2017
|20 min
|DEADPOOL
|7
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|27 min
|So what
|8,717
|Kaylas country kitchen
|40 min
|advise
|7
|Job at Murtco
|41 min
|Dropit
|48
|Old el Chico building
|42 min
|mechanicalchicken...
|9
|Jumbo Grill
|47 min
|owen
|4
|Calvert city plants rarely hire black people
|50 min
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC