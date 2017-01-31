Chiropractor requests separate trials

Chiropractor requests separate trials

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service The cases against a Mayfield chiropractor accused of touching female patients and employees inappropriately may be tried separately. Stephen McAdoo is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

