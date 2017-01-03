Chicago attack hits home for Abraham
The case of four black Chicago teens charged with hate crimes for allegedly live streaming the torture of a white mentally disabled teen troubles most of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shooting in Reidland
|3 min
|Listening
|3
|Beware Parkers Drive inn
|1 hr
|WhoWantsToKnow1234
|10
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Elmer
|5,127
|Heard That The Jackson St KFC Is Closing! (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Eat
|29
|Sunny Renfrow
|2 hr
|JAS
|13
|Burial help
|3 hr
|smh
|3
|Job at Murtco
|4 hr
|Doctor Obvious
|38
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC