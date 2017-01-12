Blood Donor Month highlights needs

Blood Donor Month highlights needs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Janet Valadez, a blood donor recruiter, prepares blood donor Chad Barber, of Sedalia, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital's Blood Donor Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing assistance 4 min boo 11
car 4 less paducah 36 min does not roll back 7
Kevin Keeling 1 hr Like omfg wow 3
Kendall Morris 1 hr live 2 camp 36
Why are hairdressers not required to pay taxes? 2 hr Extra chromosome 54
Shots fired on Madison Street 2 hr Jordan 3
Dr,love is he a good pain writing dr,,,, (Oct '12) 2 hr No do 26
shooting in Reidland 7 hr Sadday 149
Was stripper Stacey involved in reidland shooting? 20 hr Gayboy 6
Toby Reed 20 hr ... 42
Beware Parkers Drive inn Tue aaa 30
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC