Authorities arrest 2 on drug charges
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies stopped a 2016 Ford Fusion in the 7000 block of Benton Road after observing "suspicious activity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fm 98.3
|1 hr
|Scott
|12
|Rosalinda Perez
|3 hr
|Cmm321
|5
|trump is worst Prez ever
|3 hr
|Ray
|25
|Copelands dealing outta possum trot
|3 hr
|Ray
|3
|Chris Ingram
|4 hr
|Slither
|4
|I now have the right to work but not the desire
|4 hr
|mustbebored
|15
|Budda glison
|4 hr
|Bill collectr
|1
|Toby Reed
|5 hr
|mustbebored
|70
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC