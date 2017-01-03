Augustus earns rank of Eagle Scout

Augustus earns rank of Eagle Scout

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Dillion T. Augustus of Paducah has earned the highest rank of the Boy Scouts of America, the rank of Eagle Scout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy See 13 min Convict 2
Downtown apartments or flats 1 hr Josh 16
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 1 hr Mutant-cucumber 8,618
Days Inn 2 hr Criminal investig... 2
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 2 hr Chanta53 5,122
Best/Worst Public Defenders--Please comment (May '14) 2 hr Greatful 22
Kendall Morris 2 hr know him better t... 17
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,840 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC