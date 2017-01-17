Attorney general cites his four core functions
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Wednesday speaks at the Paducah Rotary Luncheon at the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DipNDots
|4 min
|Jim
|6
|Shots fired on Madison Street
|5 min
|The Law
|23
|what to do about a drone (Jul '15)
|7 min
|Jack The Ripper
|41
|Adult Theaters (May '11)
|30 min
|Big jay419
|66
|Derek Baker (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Lone oak resident
|25
|does any one remember carrie & stephine van met... (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Tinacummins
|54
|what do you think of kendall I'm always in trou...
|2 hr
|Smooth Operator
|11
|Toby Reed
|7 hr
|Rambo
|71
|Chris Ingram
|11 hr
|Just nosy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC