'37 flood still 'unprecedented'
The 1937 flood in Paducah was one of the worst disasters in city history. Today marks 80 years since an order was given to evacuate the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kendall and stacie
|3 min
|Larry
|21
|Samantha Adams : Lot Lizard
|8 min
|Greg G
|1
|Hot guy
|21 min
|Oh kay
|1
|Does God Exist?
|25 min
|token
|18
|Build the wall
|36 min
|Team Trump
|43
|Catfish
|49 min
|Jason
|11
|So called (smart meters) from your power companies
|1 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|26
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC