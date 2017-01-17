2 teens arrested for stealing truck f...

2 teens arrested for stealing truck from Paducah dealership, possessing drugs and alcohol

Two teenagers are facing pretty serious charges after allegedly stealing a truck from Stacy Motors and taking it for a joy ride. According to the Paducah Police Department, officers were called to the business around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 after an officer noticed a red truck and white car pull in and out of several parking lots along Park Avenue.

