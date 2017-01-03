1 killed, 1 critically hurt in shooti...

1 killed, 1 critically hurt in shooting near Reidland, KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting Saturday night in McCracken County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said it happened at a home on Stiles Road near the intersection of Babbland Drive near Reidland.

