1 killed, 1 critically hurt in shooting near Reidland, KY

One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting Saturday night in McCracken County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said it happened at a home on Stiles Road near the intersection of Babbland Drive near Reidland.

