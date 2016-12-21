Woman, child injured in two-car crash...

Woman, child injured in two-car crash while escorting vehicle in McCracken Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A woman and her child were injured on Christmas Eve in a two-car crash while escorting a driver in McCracken County, Kentucky. On December 24 at approximately 11:24 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an injury crash on US45 just north of Englert Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
confidential informants 7 min shadow 6
Alec from at&t 20 min Saraaaa 13
Jamie sawyers (Mar '15) 36 min Fo sho 44
Cute girl at kids Kare in lone oak ! 49 min Notmyname 4
Anybody know that lazy no good for nothing JOSH... (Jun '16) 1 hr bri 14
jail 1 hr getalife 1
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 2 hr Chanta53 5,086
Shawn Nevels charged again for Harassment 5 hr ShawnTNevels 45
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,587

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC