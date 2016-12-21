This is what the message of Christmas does for me
Our second son, Keithen, is the manager of the pharmacy at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. He once called and talked with his mother about some bad news concerning one of his former pharmacy classmates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jail
|4 min
|getalife
|1
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Chanta53
|5,086
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|14 min
|Chanta53
|8,572
|confidential informants
|26 min
|dirty judas
|3
|Anybody know that lazy no good for nothing JOSH... (Jun '16)
|35 min
|Angry
|13
|Gary goin
|1 hr
|I know
|11
|Jesus jerkng off
|1 hr
|Jif
|17
|Shawn Nevels charged again for Harassment
|3 hr
|ShawnTNevels
|45
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC