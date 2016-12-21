There are on the West Kentucky News story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled Saunders faces child abuse charges in Ballard County. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

The man who previously served over three years in prison stemming from the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss, was back in court Nov. 30 to receive a hearing date for his most recent charges, which include three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12. Ronald Saunders, 29, will face a review hearing on Dec. 14 followed by standing trial Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. He also faces a persistent felony offender charge. Saunders was arrested in Oklahoma in March on the charges stemming from an incident in Ballard County.

