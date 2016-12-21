Saunders faces child abuse charges in Ballard County
There are 15 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled Saunders faces child abuse charges in Ballard County. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:
The man who previously served over three years in prison stemming from the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss, was back in court Nov. 30 to receive a hearing date for his most recent charges, which include three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12. Ronald Saunders, 29, will face a review hearing on Dec. 14 followed by standing trial Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. He also faces a persistent felony offender charge. Saunders was arrested in Oklahoma in March on the charges stemming from an incident in Ballard County.
#1 Saturday Dec 10
He's 30, btw. And there is alot more to this story than what you are reporting.
#2 Saturday Dec 10
How come nobody has shot this guy yet?
#3 Saturday Dec 10
Go right ahead..and his mom.
#4 Saturday Dec 10
What did he do this time?
#5 Saturday Dec 10
[QUOTE who="?"]What did he do this time?[/QUOTE]
Seriously? He severely abused my 15 month old daughter. She's 2 now. This happened in January. Unfortunately he is my stepbrother. My step mom has also been charged with complicity. Just look on WPSD or Google his name. You'll see everything.
#6 Saturday Dec 10
I'm so sorry this happened to her....I hadn't actually heard what it was this time.
I hope they put him UNDER THE JAIL!!!!
#7 Sunday Dec 11
Did she have injuries from this sicko? What he did to the little boy was horrible!
#8 Sunday Dec 11
I hope this time they keep him in jail!
#9 Sunday Dec 11
You guys were dating?
#10 Sunday Dec 11
Yes she was dating him that whole family is sick
#11 Tuesday Dec 13
Dating someone I didn't know... hmmm... and we aren't related. Haven't seen him since I was like 11. My whole family is sick? THAT whole family is sick. I have nothing to do with them.. why don't you focus on him being a serial child abuser and maybe put an end to him hurting kids??
#12 Tuesday Dec 13
Honey, I hate to be judgmental but if you knew this guy had already abused one child WHY did you let him near yours???????
#13 Tuesday Dec 13
He has the eyes of a psychopath. Why are we such bad judges of character so many times?
http://www.wpsdlocal6.com/story/29684857/man-...
#14 Wednesday Dec 14
Sad thing is she did know about his previous actions. Even the one in North Carolina. When he got out of jail she was talking to him. And when they were dating she would leave her kids with him. She knew all about him. Just wanted the D.
#15 Wednesday Dec 14
Actually, I didn't know about the abuse case in NC. You do not know me...at. all. I wasn't raised here, I didn't know him. Only thing I knew about the trial with Conner was what my family had told me. Of course I'm going to trust my family.. which was obviously a mistake. But now since my dad is dead, I don't have to deal with those psychotic people. How about instead of putting me down for something you know nothing about, how about we pray justice is served? We are talking about a baby here..my have some damn respect.
