Paducah pedestrian killed after being hit by car in McCracken Co., KY

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Paducah, Kentucky man was killed while walking across the road when he was hit by a driver in McCracken County. On December 29 at approximately 5:34 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the 5000 block of Reidland Road regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle versus pedestrian.

