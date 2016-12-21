Paducah PD searching for suspects inv...

Paducah PD searching for suspects involved in burglary of Rick's Pharmacy

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Det. Jason Hicks stated that on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4 a.m. two individuals used a crowbar to break into Rick's Pharmacy, located at 3001 Mayfield Rd. Once inside, the suspects placed a large amount of prescription drugs into an empty trashcan before fleeing from the scene. Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the suspects involved is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at -444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

