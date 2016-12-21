Paducah PD searching for man suspected of stealing alcohol from store
There are 4 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Paducah PD searching for man suspected of stealing alcohol from store. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Paducah police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who stole alcohol Tuesday afternoon from the Smoke Shop on North 8th Street. Police were called just before 1 p.m. after the man concealed two bottles of alcohol in his pants and fled the scene in a silver car, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse.
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
No camera pics?
#2 Thursday Dec 15
There is on West Ky Star, maybe WPSD too, but not sure.
#3 Thursday Dec 15
#4 Sunday Dec 18
The pictures they have suck. I can't tell who it is.
