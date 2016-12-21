Kentuckians often misuse antibiotics
BY MELISSA PATRICK and GENEVIEVE POSTLETHWAIT Kentucky Health News Paducah Sun Antibiotics don't cure illnesses caused by viruses and can even cause health problems when used inappropriately, as they often are in Kentucky. The commonwealth has the highest prescribing rate for antibiotics given to outpatients in the U.S., according to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
