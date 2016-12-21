Kalia Bruer joins county officials as treasurer
On Thursday, December 1, 2016, Kalia Crawford Bruer took the Oath of Office as Carlisle County's new Treasurer. "I am honored to be serving Carlisle County," she commented.
