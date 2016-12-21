Jury convicts man of breaking infant's arm
By Kat Russell-The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service After two hours of deliberation, a McCracken County jury found Cole Yates, 22, a Smithland man accused of breaking a 5-month-old baby's arm, guilty of first-degree criminal abuse and recommended a seven-year prison sentence. The verdict was met by audible wails and sobs from Yates' family members sitting in the gallery.
