Jury convicts man of breaking infant's arm

By Kat Russell-The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service After two hours of deliberation, a McCracken County jury found Cole Yates, 22, a Smithland man accused of breaking a 5-month-old baby's arm, guilty of first-degree criminal abuse and recommended a seven-year prison sentence. The verdict was met by audible wails and sobs from Yates' family members sitting in the gallery.

