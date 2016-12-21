Identity of victim released in deadly...

Identity of victim released in deadly Union Co. accident

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Union County coroner has released the name of the victim of the weekend car crash in Union county as 27-year old Amy Navrkal of Paducah, KY. A family friend says Navrkal graduated from union county high school in 2007.

