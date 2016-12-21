Former Ballard County Treasurer enters guilty plea
Former Ballard County Treasurer Belinda Foster pleaded guilty to five counts of a six-count indictment in Federal Court in Paducah Tuesday. Her plea reversed her initial not guilty plea she issued following her indictment in November.
