Former Ballard County Treasurer enters guilty plea

19 min ago Read more: West Kentucky News

Former Ballard County Treasurer Belinda Foster pleaded guilty to five counts of a six-count indictment in Federal Court in Paducah Tuesday. Her plea reversed her initial not guilty plea she issued following her indictment in November.

