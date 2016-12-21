Family of seven without a home after early morning fire
According to the city of Paducah, crews from all five Paducah fire stations responded to the fire at 1416 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman says a smoke detector woke the family up, allowing them to get out of the house safely.
