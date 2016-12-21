Crews in McCracken Co. battle fire, road back open
Investigators say a kerosene heater is to blame for a fire that destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning near Paducah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|14 min
|teensy
|5,077
|Tammy knott
|2 hr
|Carriecane
|1
|Stacey Richardson kevin garnet
|4 hr
|Rocky
|62
|What's wrong with white girls these days?
|5 hr
|do tell
|28
|Recommendations on ENT doctors in or near Paduc... (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Paducah ky
|14
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|caughtoncamera
|70
|cop hiding in the dark
|5 hr
|diffusion of know...
|101
|i know who jif is!!!!
|Fri
|do tell
|134
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC