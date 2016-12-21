Crash sends 3 to hospital in McCracken Co., KY
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 17 Around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, McCracken County sheriff deputies responded to a report of a crash at 3730 Clarks River Road. Investigators learned Jeremy Johnson, 39, of Anna, Illinois, was driving eastbound on Clarks River Road in a 2003 Jeep Cherokee.
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|14 min
|teensy
|5,077
|Tammy knott
|2 hr
|Carriecane
|1
|Stacey Richardson kevin garnet
|4 hr
|Rocky
|62
|What's wrong with white girls these days?
|5 hr
|do tell
|28
|Recommendations on ENT doctors in or near Paduc... (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Paducah ky
|14
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|caughtoncamera
|70
|cop hiding in the dark
|5 hr
|diffusion of know...
|101
|i know who jif is!!!!
|Fri
|do tell
|134
