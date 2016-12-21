Crash in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hos...

Crash in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KFVS12

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Kevin Seagrass, 46, of Grayson Kentucky, was traveling eastbound on Metropolis Lake Rd. in a 2011 Dodge pickup. Lee Hyde, 35, of Paducah and her six-year-old son were traveling northbound on Metropolis Lake in a 2015 Kia passenger car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show Me s closing 1 hr DEADPOOL 5
Outback Steakhouse faces lawsuit. soon to be sh... (Mar '15) 2 hr curious 17
Reidland clothing closing 2 hr reidland 2
No Protection On Border 2 hr Uncl Sam 1
Perry Blades--BA local 1214 (Dec '14) 3 hr fgjll 13
How do take care of a hoarder? Help! 3 hr question 9
ibew (Jan '16) 3 hr Go kart racer 28
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC