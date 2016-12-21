Crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 3 to...

Crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 3 to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: KFVS12

On Saturday, Dec. 17, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies responded to a collision in the area of North Friendship Road and Seneca Lane. Deputies learned that Eric Noonan, 26, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was driving a white 2006 Nissan pick-up northbound on North Friendship Road when he lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement in a curve near Seneca Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 14 min teensy 5,077
Tammy knott 2 hr Carriecane 1
Stacey Richardson kevin garnet 4 hr Rocky 62
What's wrong with white girls these days? 5 hr do tell 28
Recommendations on ENT doctors in or near Paduc... (Feb '15) 5 hr Paducah ky 14
Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16) 5 hr caughtoncamera 70
cop hiding in the dark 5 hr diffusion of know... 101
i know who jif is!!!! Fri do tell 134
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC