Colony House at Vapor

Colony House at Vapor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Albany Times Union

Musical genes must be thick as spring leaves on the family tree of Caleb and Will Chapman , the brothers who make up half of the indie rock quartet Colony House . They are the sons of Christian pop superstar Steven Curtis Chapman , whose own father's musical inclinations - he runs a music store and teaches guitar in Paducah, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 14 min teensy 5,077
Tammy knott 2 hr Carriecane 1
Stacey Richardson kevin garnet 4 hr Rocky 62
What's wrong with white girls these days? 5 hr do tell 28
Recommendations on ENT doctors in or near Paduc... (Feb '15) 5 hr Paducah ky 14
Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16) 5 hr caughtoncamera 70
cop hiding in the dark 5 hr diffusion of know... 101
i know who jif is!!!! Fri do tell 134
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC