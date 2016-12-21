City of Paducah announces 2016 holida...

City of Paducah announces 2016 holiday trash, recycling schedule

Officials with the City of Paducah say their will be changes to the Engineering-Public Works Department's brush and trash collection schedule due to the upcoming holidays. As a reminder, please place your trash container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.

