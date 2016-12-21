City of Paducah announces 2016 holiday trash, recycling schedule
Officials with the City of Paducah say their will be changes to the Engineering-Public Works Department's brush and trash collection schedule due to the upcoming holidays. As a reminder, please place your trash container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn Nevels charged again for Harassment
|5 min
|ShawnTNevels
|44
|Shelbie
|26 min
|wiseguy
|1
|Gary goin
|55 min
|I know
|7
|Jamie sawyers (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|strange people
|43
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|wondering
|78
|Randall Barrow
|2 hr
|im watching
|1
|deaf guy (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|No Thanks
|36
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC