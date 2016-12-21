Can you tell the difference: Paducah PD share pictures of seized BB guns
The Paducah Police Department shared pictures of seized BB guns, asking people if they could tell the difference between them and other handguns. According to police, two of the BB guns were seized from juveniles over a three-day period during separate investigations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|13 min
|teensy
|5,077
|Tammy knott
|2 hr
|Carriecane
|1
|Stacey Richardson kevin garnet
|4 hr
|Rocky
|62
|What's wrong with white girls these days?
|5 hr
|do tell
|28
|Recommendations on ENT doctors in or near Paduc... (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Paducah ky
|14
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|caughtoncamera
|70
|cop hiding in the dark
|5 hr
|diffusion of know...
|101
|i know who jif is!!!!
|Fri
|do tell
|134
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC