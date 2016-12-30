Bristol Broadcasting Host Killed

Bristol Broadcasting Host Killed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Radio Ink

Paducah, Kentucky personality Ed Taylor was hit and killed by a car this week. He was 76 and had been on the air in the area for over 60 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emergency Cusody 7 min Tranny Wreck 3
ibew (Jan '16) 10 min To Paul Mitchell 43
$10,000 reward 31 min could be your luc... 1
Why are the mariah scarey posts being taken down? 57 min kim 1
Parkview (Jul '15) 1 hr ExitSeeker 118
Sunshine 1 hr John Denver 3
Outback Steakhouse faces lawsuit. soon to be sh... (Mar '15) 1 hr Gayboy 21
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,547,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC