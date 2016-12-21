A traffic stop in McCracken County led to an arrest on a DUI charge Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff's department says at around 3:40 on the morning of December 27th, Sarah Little of Paducah was stopped at 3031 Old Husbands Road. Deputies arrested her for driving while under the influence, and while booking her into the McCracken County Regional Detention Center she was found with the controlled substance Suboxone on her person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn Nevels charged again for Harassment
|2 min
|Beat down
|47
|Job at Murtco
|6 min
|IDABURY
|4
|Krystal Dial (Jun '16)
|6 min
|Secret Agent Man
|36
|Shawntavious Nevels should stop preying on women
|43 min
|bubbles
|6
|Shawn Nevels house of Blue Lights
|45 min
|7dwarfs
|18
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|1 hr
|oh snap
|9
|Christmas lights
|1 hr
|Pickup on Wesdee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC