A traffic stop in McCracken County led to an arrest on a DUI charge Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's department says at around 3:40 on the morning of December 27th, Sarah Little of Paducah was stopped at 3031 Old Husbands Road. Deputies arrested her for driving while under the influence, and while booking her into the McCracken County Regional Detention Center she was found with the controlled substance Suboxone on her person.

