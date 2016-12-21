9 people injured after Paducah transit bus rear-ended
Nine people reported minor injuries after a Paducah Area Transit System bus was rear-ended at around 10:14 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The bus driver, 40-year-old Tomicca Y. Banks, of Paducah, told police she was stopping at a bus stop on Park Ave. between 32nd St. and Levin Ave. when her bus was hit in the rear.
