Sizable' pile of fireworks seized in East Bay

Sunday Jul 2

Hayward police seized what they said was a large stash of illegal fireworks on Friday from a home on the 29000 block of Holyoke Avenue where a teenager was accused of manufacturing and selling the materials. The teen suspect, whose name has not been released, agreed to meet up with undercover detectives who had contacted him through Craigslist.

