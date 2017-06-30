Pacifica man sentenced for road rage beating

A Pacifica man convicted of beating another driver who was on his way to see his sister after she came out of a coma was ordered to pay the victim $30,200 and was sentenced to four years in prison Friday, according to prosecutors. However, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge put an immediate stay on Richard Rainville's sentence and he was ordered to serve one year in county jail and five years probation, according to prosecutors.

