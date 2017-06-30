Fireworks vendors expect booming sales

While lounging with buddies at the fireworks stand he has run in San Bruno for the past dozen years, Mike Palmer awaited the last minute boom of business showering over the booth like sparks from the Independence Day sky. From a parking lot outside The Shops at Tanforan in one of the two San Mateo County cities still allowing legal fireworks sales, Palmer oversees transactions benefiting the city's Colt League baseball organization.

