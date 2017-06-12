Woman who stole $187,000 from SF prep...

Woman who stole $187,000 from SF prep school pleads guilty

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: SFGate

A Pacifica woman pleaded guilty to stealing a six-figure sum from a parent-run volunteer committee at a Catholic high school in San Francisco, officials said Thursday. Cynthia Mauer , 52, was accused of stealing $180,000 from Saint Ignatius College Preparatory in the Sunset District between September 2007 to February 2012, according to the San Francisco district attorney's office.

