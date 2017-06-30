The world's nicest Taco Bell is locat...

The world's nicest Taco Bell is located on a beach in California and has a walk-up window

But a store location in Pacifica, California, takes the fast-food chain to a new level. It sits on a beach, takes orders at a walk-up window, and has an oceanfront patio where guests can enjoy their Doritos Locos Tacos.

