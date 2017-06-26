The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " June 26, 2017
The U.S. Supreme Court largely allows the Trump Administration's Muslim travel ban to take effect, while it sets a full hearing on the case for next fall. Senate Majority leader Mitch Mcconnell still hopes to set debate and a vote on the Republican health plan and tax cut measure this week.
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|6 hr
|WelbyMD
|30
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|7 hr
|American
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|218
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|13 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Sun
|Klink
|7
|San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ...
|Sun
|Percy
|1
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Apr '17
|American
|1
