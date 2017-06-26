The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a...

The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " June 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KPFA-FM Berkeley

The U.S. Supreme Court largely allows the Trump Administration's Muslim travel ban to take effect, while it sets a full hearing on the case for next fall. Senate Majority leader Mitch Mcconnell still hopes to set debate and a vote on the Republican health plan and tax cut measure this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 6 hr WelbyMD 30
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 7 hr American 4
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 11 hr anonymous 218
News a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,... 13 hr Fitius T Bluster 5
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Sun Klink 7
News San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ... Sun Percy 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr '17 American 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC