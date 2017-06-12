The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a...

June 12, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before an open meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee where he's sure to be pressed about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and his own interactions with top Russian officials during the Trump presidential campaign. The Attorneys General of Washington D.C. and Maryland file an emoluments lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

