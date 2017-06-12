The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " June 12, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify before an open meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee where he's sure to be pressed about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and his own interactions with top Russian officials during the Trump presidential campaign. The Attorneys General of Washington D.C. and Maryland file an emoluments lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|41 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|211
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Federal Dot
|7
|McDonald's will use Snapchat to hire 250,000
|4 hr
|Jane
|1
|Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Michelle
|137
|Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke ...
|Sun
|Michelle
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Michelle
|211
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC