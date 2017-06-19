Shame on Caltrans: Dirty & Dangerous ...

Shame on Caltrans: Dirty & Dangerous Highway 1

The lead item in my Pacifica Tribune column of June 21 calls on Caltrans to clean up the unsafe stretch of Highway 1 between Linda Mar and the Tom Lantos Tunnels at Devil's Slide. The trash, weeds, leaves, tree branches, rocks, and mud on the shoulders endanger motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

