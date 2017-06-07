Rent Control 101 for Residents of Pacifica

At "Rent Control 101," Shirley Gibson, Directing Attorney at the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County, will provide an overview on the subject of rent control, and will address Pacifica's proposed November ballot ordinance regarding rent control and just cause for eviction. The presentation will cover such topics as: - What does the proposed ordinance actually say? - How would it work? - What are the real legal parameters? - What do I need to know as a resident property owner? Don't rely on rumor and misinformation: attend this workshop to learn about the real legal issues involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.