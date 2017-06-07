Rent Control 101 for Residents of Pac...

Rent Control 101 for Residents of Pacifica

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Indybay.org

At "Rent Control 101," Shirley Gibson, Directing Attorney at the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County, will provide an overview on the subject of rent control, and will address Pacifica's proposed November ballot ordinance regarding rent control and just cause for eviction. The presentation will cover such topics as: - What does the proposed ordinance actually say? - How would it work? - What are the real legal parameters? - What do I need to know as a resident property owner? Don't rely on rumor and misinformation: attend this workshop to learn about the real legal issues involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio... 2 hr fingers mcgurke 8
News Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11) 11 hr rai 136
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 17 hr anonymous 209
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 23 hr Truth 169
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Tue American 4
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Jun 5 Cholo 2
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr '17 American 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC