Real estate briefly: Berkadia buys Tustin complex for $11.4M
Berkadia had brokered the sale of The Village at Old Town at 380 and 436 East 2nd Street in Tustin for $11.4 million. Senior director Peter Hauser and associate director Matt Hauser of Berkadia's Irvine office negotiated the transaction on behalf of both the seller and buyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|30
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|218
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|Mon
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Jun 25
|Klink
|7
|San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ...
|Jun 25
|Percy
|1
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Apr '17
|American
|1
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC