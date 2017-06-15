Preparing to steal the show: Youth exhibitors showcase steer at the San Mateo County Fair
While school and one or two extracurricular activities are enough to keep most high school students busy, for Jenna Jaramillo, that schedule is missing morning and evening trips to the Pacifica farm where she cares for her steer, Bentlee. For the past nine months, the Pacifica resident and high school sophomore has been watching the jet black steer she purchased with some help from family gain more than 600 pounds, just in time for the San Mateo County Fair's youth livestock auction this weekend.
