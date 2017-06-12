Man, 23, shot to death Saturday insid...

Man, 23, shot to death Saturday inside Pacifica home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: SFGate

Officers received to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of Big Bend Drive at about 12:30 a.m. There, they found the victim inside a residence. No arrests have been made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHO voted for Pelosie 11 hr FCC investigated ... 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 15 hr anonymous 212
Dog Spay/Neuter Wed New2Area 1
Washington D.C. Shooting Wed Democrat 1
Illegals are criminals Jun 13 Deport them all 1
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Jun 13 Mohamma smellslik... 4
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Jun 13 Mohamma smellslik... 199
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC