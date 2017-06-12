Man, 23, shot to death Saturday inside Pacifica home
Officers received to reports of a shooting on the 700 block of Big Bend Drive at about 12:30 a.m. There, they found the victim inside a residence. No arrests have been made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHO voted for Pelosie
|11 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|212
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|Wed
|New2Area
|1
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Wed
|Democrat
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Jun 13
|Deport them all
|1
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Jun 13
|Mohamma smellslik...
|4
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Jun 13
|Mohamma smellslik...
|199
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC