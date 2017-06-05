Highway 35 Bicycle Access Online Survey Now Open
Caltrans District 4 has released an online survey regarding bicycle access on the Highway 35 at Highway 1, following SVBC's meeting with Caltrans staff last week and a now rescinded decision to prohibit bicyclists from this roadway segment. Caltrans District 4 is seeking input from those who bicycle or are interested in bicycling on the freeway segment of State Route 35, Skyline Boulevard, across the Highway 1 interchange, or along the SR 35 corridor using local streets between Daly City and Pacifica.
