Family searches for missing man: Sheriff's Office asks for tips in locating missing Richard Moss
The search for Richard Moss has stretched from ground, to air to sea. Yet there are still no clues as to what happened to the 22-year-old Montara resident who appears to have vanished on his way to work more than two weeks ago.
