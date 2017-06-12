#Ebook Deal/Day: Agile Data Science 2...

#Ebook Deal/Day: Agile Data Science 2.0 - $19.49 (Save 50%) Use code DEAL

Read more: O'Reilly

Data science teams looking to turn research into useful analytics applications require not only the right tools, but also the right approach if they're to succeed. With the revised second edition of this hands-on guide, up-and-coming data scientists will learn how to use the Agile Data Science development methodology to build data applications with Python, Apache Spark, Kafka, and other tools.

