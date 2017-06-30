Camerata Pacifica Announces Season's Opening Concerts
Chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica will open its 28th season in September with a trio of works by Pulitzer Prize-winner John Harbison and Russian composing titans Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich. The group will present eight eclectic programs in four Southern California cities in 2017-18, including the world premiere of "24 Preludes for Viola and Piano" by Lera Auerbach.
